Koreans rout Pinoys, 15-0

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The national baseball team settled for a fourth place finish in the Asian Baseball Championship after absorbing a 15-0 loss to South Korea in a consolation match for third Sunday at Xinzhuang Stadium.



Pitchers Paolo Macasaet, Junmar Diarao and Ron de la Cruz were roughed up by the South Koreans.

Still, the Filipinos, who were held to just four hits, managed to secure their best finish since a similar fourth place showing in 2007.

Related

comments