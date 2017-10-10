Shifty and deadly, Rivero rises for La Salle

By Jerome Lagunzad

La Salle wingman Ricci Rivero appears to have regained the trust of coach Aldin Ayo.

And he’s eager to repay it by playing true to his full potential.

The shifty Rivero showed flashes of the offensive brilliance expected from him by many on Sunday night when he led defending champion La Salle’s attack in their sorry 76-75 loss to archrival Ateneo in the UAAP Season 80 basketball tournament.



Coming off the bench for the third straight time, Rivero made his presence felt as he sizzled with a game-high 19 points, highlighted by daring drives while adding four rebounds, three steals and as many assists in 31 minutes of efficient play.

Although they came up short in getting the job done against a Blue Eagles side which swept the first round in the process, Rivero feels he showed what he’s capable of doing after serving a disciplinary action for reportedly violating a team rule recently.

“I think na-earn ko na ulit ‘yung trust nila,” he said following his finest performance yet in his sophomore year.

“For me, sobrang important ‘yung game kasi ‘yun nga kakabalik ko lang. Kaka-earn ko lang ng trust ni coach na binigay niya sa akin. Ayaw ko lang sayangin especially Ateneo versus La Salle so kahit bigyan niya ako ng two or three seconds lang basta Ateneo vs La Salle talaga.”

Rivero could even cap his stellar showing in style had he been involved in the Green Archers’ plays in the closing seconds where veteran guard Kib Montalbo made a crucial inbound error and saw their last two tries go down the drain against the Blue Eagles’ defense.

But the athletic La Salle guard is not one to cry over spilled milk. “That’s no one’s fault naman, it’s as a team talaga. It’s a process naman so I think and I wish we are gonna learn from this,” he said.

For sure, Rivero will remain motivated to deliver tomorrow when La Salle tries to get its title campaign back on track against host Far Eastern University at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s a process nga, so start from training and siguro kailangan lang na hindi mag-stop ‘yung development,” he said.

“We don’t have to rely on Ben e(Mbala) very time, so kailangan talaga maglaro kami as a team kasi ‘yung lineup naman namin capable of doing everything.

