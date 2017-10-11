2 directors’ horror films magtatapat

By MELL T. NAVARRO

TWO multi-awarded master directors, two new Pinoy horror flicks from two major film outfits in the industry – in ONE playdate!



Tuloy na ang banggaan o “head-on-collision” sa Nov. 1 ng mga pelikulang “Ghost Bride” ni Direk Chito Roño from Star Cinema at “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted” ni Direk Jose Javier Reyes from Octo Arts Films and T-Rex Entertainment.

Napakaganda at perfect naman kasi ng playdate ang Nov. 1, na bukod sa Miyerkules ito (opening day ng mga bagong pelikula, every week), eh All Saints’ Day pa, isang holiday at perfect nga sa mga horror flicks.

“Ghost Bride” stars Kim Chiu, Matteo Guidicelli, Alice Dixson, JC Santos, Christian Bables, Jerome Ponce, Victor Silayan, Mon Confiado, Beverly Salviejo, and Ina Raymundo.

Samantalang tampok naman sa “Spirit Of The Glass 2: The Haunted” sina Cristine Reyes, Janine Gutierrez, Daniel Matsunaga, Benjamin Alves, Enrico Cuenca, Ashley Ortega, and introducing Maxine Magalona, kasama rin sina Arron Villaflor, Therese Malvar, Dominic Roque, John Manalo.

Ang Octo Arts Films rin ang nag-produce ng unang “Spirit of the Glass,” also under Direk Joey, some years ago.

Siyempre, exciting ito para sa local movie industry dahil it’s seldom na nangyayaring ang dalawang pelikulang mga beterano at batikang mga direktor ay magkasabay na magbubukas sa mga sinehan – at iisang genre – horror!

Samantala, kinumpirma ni Roselle Monteverde ng Regal Entertainment Inc. na ang pelikula nilang “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” initially reported to have Nov. 1 playdate also, ay may Nov. 8 playdate na.

