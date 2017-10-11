Aunor’s 50 best films

LOYAL AND ARDENT – A loyal and ardent Nora Aunor follower, Mel Caparas, enumerates what he feels are the best 50 films of the Superstar. Why 50? Mel says this year is the 50th year in showbiz of “the greatest actress Philippine cinema has ever produced.”



Mel’s choices:

1. “Himala”

2. “Bona”

3. “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos”

4. “Minsa’y Isang Gamu-Gamo”

5. “Atsay”

6. “Ina Ka ng Anak Mo”

7. “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit”

8. “Banaue”

9. “Mga Uod at Rosas”

10. “Bakit May Kahapon Pa?”

11. “Ikaw Ay Akin”

12. “T-Bird at Ako”

13. “Condemned”

14. “Bulaklak sa City Jail”

15. “’Merika”

16. “Beloved”

17. “Nakaw na Pag-Ibig”

18. “Bakit Bughaw ang Langit”

19. “Kung Ako’y Iiwan Mo”

20. “Tinik sa Dibdib”

21. “Thy Womb”

22. “The Flor Contemplacion Story”

23. “Naglalayag”

24. “Sidhi”

25. “Dementia”

26. “Taklub”

27. “Ang Kwento ni Mabuti”

28. “Hinulid”

29. “Tuos”

30. “Hustisya”

31. “Kabisera”

32. “Andrea, Paano Ba ang maging Isang Ina?”

33. “Mahal Mo, Mahal Ko”

34. “Kastilyong Buhangin”

35. “Bakit May Pag-Ibig Pa?”

36. “Paru-Parong Itim”

37. “Fe, Esperanza, Caridad”

38. “Muling Umawit ang Puso”

39. “Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak”

40. “Carmela”

41. “Ang Totoong Buhay ni Pacita M.”

42. “I Can’t Stop Loving You”

43. “Till We Meet Again”

44. “Inay”

45. “Babae” 46. “Gaano Kita Kamahal”

47. “Whistleblower”

48. “Dugo at Pag-Ibig sa Kapirasong Lupa”

49. “Pinakasalan Ko Ang Ina Ng Aking Kapatid”

50. “El Presidente”

