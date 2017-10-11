Customs seizes P3-M worth of marijuana, drugs

By ARIEL FERNANDEZ

Bureau of Customs (BoC) agents intercepted yesterday five parcels of marijuana and a parcel of ecstasy at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City after X-ray machines showed image irregularities inside the packages which were either declared as food additives, apparels, handbags, and school supplies.

The seized marijuana weighs a total 10,091.9 grams, according to customs officials.



The BoC identified the consignees of the parcels as Mark Dinglasan of 435 F. Ortigas St. Hagdang Bato Townhomes, Mandaluyong City; Joel Shila of 52 Panorama St. SSS Village, Marikina City; Vicky Alvarez, James Garcia and Divino Peleo.

Some of the parcels which arrived at CMEC came from the United States, Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said.

After undergoing X-ray examination, the parcels were inspected by customs examiners in the presence of the Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force for confirmation of illegal substance.

The packages were seized after Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confirmed that they contain illegal drugs.

The BoC said charges will be filed against the consignees for violation of the provisions of Republic Act 10863, known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and R.A. 9165 known as The Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

Under RA 9165, marijuana is classified as a dangerous drug.

The seized parcels were turned over to the Director Ismael G. Fajardo Jr. of PDEA National Capital Region Office for proper disposal.

