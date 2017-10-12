Diliman shoots for 5th straight win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – BulSU vs Diliman College

2 p.m. – U of Batangas vs CEU

Defending champion Centro Escolar University and Diliman College look to keep their share of the lead when they take on separate rivals in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Locked in a three-way tie for the lead with the Scorpions and idle Colegio de San Lorenzo with similar 6-1 records, the Blue Dragons have the initial crack to seize the solo lead at 12 noon when they take on the skidding Gold Gears of Bulacan State University.

Diliman College, riding high on a four-game winning streak, including a 59-56 stunner over erstwhile unbeaten CEU over the weekend, is favored to repeat over a BulSU side which it handily beat 81-66 last Sept. 23.

“My players are on the groove right now and it’s just a matter of sustaining it,” said Blue Dragons coach Rensy Bajar, who will lean on dominant Senegalese center Adama Diakhite alongside top locals John Bauzon, Joseph Brutas, and Rickson Gerero.

CEU, aching to get back on track, is expected to vent its ire on struggling University of Batangas in their 2 p.m.

encounter.

Congolese center Rod Ebondo continue to live up to his lofty billing, but his some of his top local teammates, notably Christian Uri, have been on a struggle, something that Scorpions coach Yong Garcia intends to address.

“If we want to duplicate what we achieve last year, our locals should provide Rod the needed support on both ends.

Our import can only do so much especially when we’re up against the top teams,” he said.

