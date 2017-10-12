Gun-for-hire leader falls

By: Liezle Basa Iñigo

A woman said to be the notorious leader of a gun-for-hire group, was arrested by joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Umingan Police in Rizal Street, Brgy. Poblacion East, Umingan, Pangasinan.



Loida Mendoza was arrested 12noon Tuesday by joint elements of CIDG Pangasinan and Umingan Police for Double Murder under CC# SCC-5773, as issued by Honorable Jaime Dojillo Jr., Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch57, San Carlos City, Pangasinan. No bail was recommended.

Mendoza, tagged as the Leader of the Gonzales Group, a gun-for-hire gang, is alleged to be the brains behind the death of San Carlos City Mayor Julian Resuello and his body guard, who were waylaid by gunmen during a fiesta on April 2007.

