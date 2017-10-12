Leila to appeal SC verdict

By: Hannah L. Torregoza

Detained Sen. Leila M. de Lima yesterday vowed to appeal the Supreme Court ruling that dismissed her petition to nullify her arrest on drug charges.



De Lima said she feels “saddened and pained” by the High Court ruling.

“I am deeply saddened and pained by the Supreme Court decision dismissing my petition. I had hoped that the justices who decided against my petition can feel the pain of someone who is sent to prison and yet is innocent of any crime, and has merely fallen victim to the strong arm of the State and the President’s deeply-rooted vengeance against her,” De Lima said.

