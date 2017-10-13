CEU, DC stay on top

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon — Diliman vs CdSL

2 p.m. — TIP vs Olivarez

Defending champion Centro Escolar University vented its ire on slumping University of Batangas, 87-46, to get its Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 title campaign back on track yesterday at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Judel Fuentes fired nine of his 17 points in the opening period while five other teammates added at least eight points each as the Scorpions wasted no little time in proving too much for the struggling Brahmans.

“We really wanted to bounce back and I’m proud of how my players responded to the challenge,” said CEU coach Yong Garcia, pleased no end with his wards’ collective effort that enabled them to recover quick from a stunning 59-56 loss to Diliman College over the weekend.

A sustained solid defense, for the nth time, spelled the key for the Scorpions, who held the Brahmans to several scoring droughts and forced them to commit 23 turnovers, turning those into 30 points while leading by as many as 53.

“I told my players to give their best on the defensive end. We may not be hitting our shots but there should be no excuse in terms of playing tough defense on a consistent basis,” added Garcia.

Sharing the day’s spotlight – and the league leadership as well – with CEU was Diliman College, who staved off Bulacan State University’s upset bid behind a 79-70 victory.

Senegalese big man Adama Diakhite proved too much over the Gold Gears frontline as he finished with a triple-double of 18 points, 25 rebounds and 11 blocks while local guard Rickson Gerero regained his shooting touch with a team-high 22 points for the Blue Dragons.

Despite its fifth straight win and seventh overall in eight matches, Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar was far from satisfied, saying: “We lost our discipline for most of the way. We only settled down in the fourth period.”

First Game

DILIMAN 79 — Gerero 22, Diakhite 18, Brutas 11, Mondala 10, Darang 5, Chavenia 3, Corpuz 3, Salazar 3, Ligon 2, Tay 2, Bauzon 0, Handag 0, Mbiya 0, Sombero 0.

Bulsu 70 — Crisostomo 17, Dela Cruz 12, Fajardo 12, M. Mendoza 10, Necio 8, Adebola 7, Ledesma 4, Cristobal 0, Enrile 0, J. Mendoza 0, Odoy 0, Peñaflor 0, Sellano 0, Solayao 0.

Quarters: 20-12, 39-28, 62-53, 79-70.

Second Game

CEU 87 — Fuentes 17, Ebondo 14, Galinato 12, Baconcon 8, Manlangit 8, Wamar 8, Arim 6, Guinitaran 4, Uri 4, Caballero 2, Demigaya 2, Umeanozie 2.

UB 46 — Yemeli 22, castro 6, Gotam 5, Villegas 5, Clarion 3, Arcilla 2, Gabriel 2, Alade 1, Cervantes 0, Espiritu 0, Heidelburg 0, Tabol 0.

Quarters: 21-11, 39-22, 70-28, 87-46.

