CJ: ‘I didn’t lie, cheat’

By: Rey G. Panaligan

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno has expressed confidence that she would hurdle the impeachment complaint filed against her with a declaration that “the truth is on my side.”



Before the association of trial court judges in Palo, Leyte the other day, Sereno said: “I know I did not lie, I did not cheat, I did not exploit anyone and I am doing my duty as Chief Justice. I have enough faith in the truth to sleep soundly at night.”

She told the members of the Philippine Trial Judges League that “I did not come here to, as some would advise, rally the troops and ask you to wear armbands or hold placards for me.”

“I know that, ultimately, such political maneuverings can only erode our branch of government in the long-term, however gratifying it may be at the moment. I have no interest in feeding my ego,” she said in her speech.

In expressing her confidence against the impeachment complaint against her, Sereno said: “I am like this because I know that the truth is on my side. And in a time of constant spin, when narratives are co-opted to serve the personal agenda of a few, the truth is our bedrock.”

