Free PET iCHIPs in Makati

By: Anna Liza V. Alavaren

The Makati City government urged its constituents to take advantage of the free city-wide pet microchipping program aimed at animal identification, pet recovery, and rabies prevention.



“These PET iCHIPs are your pets’ way back to you. Collars and tags can fall off or be removed but microchips will stay in place for many, many years.

This technology will help pet owners like myself monitor the health and safety of our animals. It will help us become more responsible pet owners,” said Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay, during the project’s launch on Thursday.

With this program, Binay said they can achieve the city’s target to eliminate human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by pursuing the attainment of a rabies-free city.

“We can determine whether a pet dog is owned by a resident or a neighboring city,” said Binay. During the launch, Binay had her own pets named Choco, a poodle, and Tory, a pug implanted with the PET iCHIPs.

Each microchip costs P450.

