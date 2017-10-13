Horn still wants a Pacquiao rematch

Jeff Horn remains adamant in getting Manny Pacquiao back into the ring that the Australian’s camp has already a timetable in place.



Talking to AAP, the Sydney-based news agency, Horn’s chief trainer Glenn Rushton said Horn is set to make the first defense of the World Boxing Organization welterweight title he won from Pacquiao on points against British Gary Corcoran on Dec. 15 in Brisbane.

After Corcoran (17-1 with seven KOs), Horn (17-0-1 with 11 KOs) wants to face Pacquiao.

“Manny Pacquiao isn’t available, we need to keep him fighting we need to keep him active. The plan is to get this one done and then hopefully next April we’ll get Pacquiao back to Brisbane,” Rushton said.

Under the contract, Horn is mandated to grant Pacquiao a rematch and the Australian was actually more than willing to meet the 38-year-old eight-division champion.

But Pacquiao, who will be 39 on Dec. 17, could not commit owing to his hectic Senate schedule.

