Letran’s Ambohot ready vs Lions

Lanky big man Jeo Ambohot’s return could not have come at a more opportune time for Letran.

The 6-foot-7 Ambohot, sidelined by a fracture right wrist for nearly two months, is expected to play a key role as the Knights look to sweep their last two matches and claim the remaining Final Four berth in the 93rd NCAA seniors basketball tournament.



The former high school volleyball player turned basketball cager from Compostela Valley, Ambohot showed flashes of his defensive brilliance in Letran’s 81-69 loss to Lyceum last week, tallying three blocks while scoring eight points in just 18 minutes of play.

Up against defending champion and archrival San Beda today, Letran coach Jeff Napa is raring to unleash a better and stronger Ambohot.

“He’ll be 100 percent to play and I’m expecting him to protect the lane for us,” said Napa in an SMS message yesterday of Ambohot who’s good for 8.7 points, as many rebounds and two blocks per game before getting injured in their course of Letran’s 79-75 win over host San Sebastian last Aug.15.

“Inalalayan lang muna ‘yung minuto niya last time. Hindi ko na gaanong pinilit. Knowing naman ‘yun bata, warrior talaga ‘yun. Kahit injured pa kasi ‘yun, gustong gusto na lumaro.”

With the Knights having inside track for the coveted playoff spot with an even 8-8 mark, Ambohot vowed to give his all as they try to avenge an 81-74 setback inflicted by the Red Lions in their initial meeting last July 25.

Even top guard Rey Nambatac admitted the Knights have ample motivation as they gun for a return trip to the semifinals after failing to reach the playoff round last year.

“Dadaan na naman kami sa butas ng karayom. The good thing is sanay kami sa ganitong sitwasyon. Ilang beses na nangyari sa amin ito,” said the graduating Nambatac, who has already declared himself available for this year’s PBA Rookie draft.

“San Beda a tough team. Everything is possible kung talagang maniniwala kami sa isa’t isa, na kahit malakas sila at underdog kami, kayang-kaya namin. Parang David and Goliath,” he added.

