PBA: Brownlee eyes another great moment with Kings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Justin Brownlee sounded as if things remain the same since his title-clinching buzzer-beater against Meralco nearly a year ago made him a part of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel folklore.



“Yeah here in the Philippines for sure,” Brownlee said when asked if the three-point shot that ended Ginebra’s eight-year PBA title drought in the 2016 Governors’ Cup became a life-changer. “I mean I got very popular and I think the fans fell in love with me after that shot.”

While he may consider that moment as the best of his globetrotting cage career, Brownlee is willing to set that aside for at least the next two weeks, hoping to create new memories for Ginebra and its throng of supporters in its finals rematch with Meralco.

“I want to leave that (three-point shot) in the past, move forward, try to win a championship and maybe create another special moment like that. That would be special,” he added.

Brownlee and Ginebra expect a rejuvenated Meralco side seeking revenge, particularly counterpart Allen Durham – the man who tried and failed to challenge the winning triple.

Durham has made the experience of having to be on the bitter side of that Brownlee three a motivating factor in his drive to give the Bolts a breakthrough title victory.

Related

comments