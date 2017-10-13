Two grand celebrations for concert-record artist

THREE DECADES – Regine Velasquez has been in showbiz for three decades, 30 memorable years. Needless to say, it calls for two grand celebrations, Regine being concert-recording artist. And excelling in both fields.



First the concert billed “R3.O” on Oct. 21 and 22 at the Mall of Asia, where she’s joined by the likes of Ogie Alcasid (yes, her husband), Morissette Amon, Mark Bautista, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, Lara Maigue, Jona, Julie Ann San Jose, Aicelle Santos, Angeline Quinto, and Sarah Geronimo.

The list of guest artists is by no means complete as there are more joining Regine at the two-day concert.

TRIPLE ALBUM – Second the “R3.O” long-play album made up of three discs: “Renditions,” “Rise,” and “Reflections.”

“Renditions” contains old favorites which she usually performs in her shows, like “Tadhana,” “If You Go Away,” “Usahay.”

“Rise” is made up of new compositions by local songwriters like “Hugot” by Michael Mendoza, “Higher” by Jimmy Borja, “Skybound” by Mayniell Dulay.

“Reflections” has reworkings of some of her biggest hits like “You Are My Song,” “I Can,” “Dadalhin,” “On the Wings of Love.”

So there a triple album, which buyers of platinum tickets to the concert will get free.

RETURN TO VIVA – “R3.0” celebrations mark Regine Velasquez’s return to Viva, which launched her showbiz career.

But wait, there’s more. Viva also built her up as box-office star. Viva paired her with Aga Muhlach, Robin Padilla, Richard Gomez, and Christopher de Leon.

But that calls for another grand celebration. A movie perhaps?

