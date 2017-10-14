2 tough guys meet

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Reuters and Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

US actor Steven Seagal, famous for playing action roles like a vice squad detective in “Above the Law,” met President Duterte in Malacañang Thursday.

Seagal, 65, in the country for the third time, is looking for a location for his upcoming TV series titled “General Commander” which will be “about illegal drugs and other crimes.”



A Malacañang statement said that Duterte told Seagal that “movies are a reflection of life” and “reiterated his strong stance against illegal drugs because it enslaves people to a form of synthetic chemical.”

“Drug trade and production devastated many societies in Latin America, particularly Mexico, and the President said he does not want the Philippines to suffer the same fate,” Malacañang said.

Duterte also told Seagal that he used to take karate lessons when he was a kid.

Seagal expressed admiration for Duterte, saying he is a good President and is instrumental in making the Philippines a safer place to live in.

The action star was accompanied by former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” C. Singson during the courtesy call.

Duterte has been involved in a deadly drug war since taking office last June, and on Wednesday ordered all drug

operations be left to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, amid unprecedented scrutiny of police conduct in the brutal crackdown that has left thousands of Filipinos dead.

Earlier this week, Seagal said in a news conference that he didn’t think the Philippines was “a dangerous place.”

“It’s a place that’s up and coming with the new leadership,” he said.

Duterte was nicknamed “The Punisher” due to his zero tolerance of crime and drugs during the 22 years he was mayor of Davao City.

A former martial arts instructor, Seagal is famous for action hero roles in blockbuster movies in the 1990s, such as “Under Siege” and “Hard to Kill.”

He has also starred in a reality television series called “Steven Seagal: Lawman” in which he carries out duties as a reserve deputy sheriff in Louisiana.

Seagal said he is interested in casting Filipino talents for the show. Filming will reportedly take place in various parts of the country, including Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

Related

comments