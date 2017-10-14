AFP, Senate eye 2nd wins

Games Tomorrow

(Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – AFP vs COA

3:30 p.m. – Ombudsman vs DA

5 p.m. – Senate vs GSIS

Standings:

Group A – PNP (2-0), AFP (1-0), Senate (1-0), DOH (1-1), COA (0-1), GSIS (0-1), BFP (0-2).

Group B – Malacanang (2-0), Judiciary (1-1), DOJ (1-1), NHA (2-1), DA (1-1), Ombudsman (0-1), PDEA (0-2).

Two-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Senate try forge a three-way for Group A lead when they battle separate rivals tomorrow in the 6th UNTV Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.



The AFP Cavaliers collide with the Commission on Audit (COA) Enablers at 2 p.m. with the former out to follow up their 103-95 win over the GSIS Furies last month.

The Senate Defenders are likewise going for a back-to-back when they collide with the Furies at 5:30 p.m.

Led by former PBA players Gilbert Malabanan and Rob Wainwright, the

Senate Defenders outlasted the Bureau of Fire Protection Firefighters, 88-81, in the tournament offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Wins by AFP and Senate would tie them with defending champion Philippine National Police in the annual tournament organized by UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon for the country’s public servants.

Meantime, Department of Agriculture takes on the Ombudsman Graft Fighters in the lone Group B match at 3:30 p.m.

Expected to lead the DA Food Masters is former PBA star Jimwell Torion while Estong Ballesteros and Arnold Gamboa will reinforce the COA Enablers in their showdown with the Boyet Bautista-led Cavaliers.

