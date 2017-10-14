Ai-Ai reveals pre-nup

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “There is no sincerer love than the love of food.” – George Bernard Shaw

•

MAY PRE-NUP SILA: Against her lawyer’s wishes, Ai-Ai de las Alas shared with close media friends some details of her planned December wedding.



Including the existence of a signed pre-nuptial agreement between the Comedy Queen and her younger future husband, Gerald Sibayan.

Ai-Ai said the pre-nup was arrived at with the aim of protecting the interest of her children by previous relationships.

“It’s just money. Gerald and I can build our own finances together,” she said during a recent meet-up in line with her new endorsement, Pitalicious Shawarma.

Everything she has put up before the marriage to Sibayan shall belong to her, said Ai-Ai. In the same breath, she spoke of putting up at least two Pitalicious stores as a joint venture between herself and Gerald.

On his own, Gerald has a thriving business, Ate Rica’s Bacsilog, somewhere near his school, La Salle on Taft Avenue.

•

Shawarma Pitalicious: Shawarma is an Arab fast food where layers of thinly sliced meat, together with vegetables, is wrapped with pita bread.

The meat is usually beef, but could also be chicken. Vegetables that may come with shawarma include cucumber, onion, tomato, lettuce, and cabbage. Dressings usually include garlic mayonnaise, cheese, and chili sauce.

Shawarma is believed to be an Arabic rendering of Turkish çevirme which means turning, in reference to the rotisserie-cooked nature of the meat, which turns around an axis.

•

RED ALERT: Veteran ABS-CBN journalist Jeff Canoy has replaced Atom Araullo as host of current affairs program “Red Alert.”

The show airs every Wednesday after “Bandila.”

“Red Alert” promotes emergency-preparedness and safety among Filipinos, especially in times of crisis.

Atom, who has moved to GMA, will be filing documentaries as one of the hosts of “I-Witness.” His first docu for GMA is called Philippine Seas.

