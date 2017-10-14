Chief Justice assured of fairness

By: Ben R. Rosario

House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez has assured Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno of fairness in the disposition of the impeachment case against her but dared the top magistrate to personally defend herself from the charges.



In a media interview, Alvarez also stressed that if ever Sereno is impeached, the House will present an airtight case that will result in conviction.

“She will be given the chance to explain and present evidence. She will be treated fairly,” Alvarez said.

The House leader warned Sereno against accusing the chamber of partiality in case she would refuse to assert her right to confront witnesses and disprove the accusations contained in the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon.

Alvarez aired suspicions that Sereno’s voluntary failure to personally participate in the scheduled hearings of the House Committee on Justice would be used by her to assail any resolution of the House panel that is adverse to her cause.

