Heavy traffic on Sunday

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised yesterday motorists and travelers to expect possible heavier traffic disruptions on Sunday during the third convoy dry run for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit that will affect routes in southern metropolis.



Emmanuel Miro, MMDA head of operations, Task Force MMDA-ASEAN, said three convoys coming from Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will have three scenarios and will affect Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa), several areas in Makati, Taguig, Pasay, and Manila.

“The first convoy will proceed to Manila Hotel in Manila; the second one will leave 15 minutes after and go to Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City and the third one will head towards Peninsula Manila in Makati City,” said Miro.

The dry run will start at 6 a.m. starting from Clark International Airport in Pampanga. From these hotels, the three convoys will proceed to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila to simulate the billet-to-venue scenario which will affect Jalandoni St., Arnaiz St., and V. Sotto St. in Pasay City.

Additional routes to be affected for the first convoy will be South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Skyway, Buendia Extension, J. W. Diokno Boulevard, and Roxas Boulevard, while the affected routes for the second convoy will be McKinley Street, and from 5th to 30th Streets in Taguig City.

Affected routes for the third convoy will be Ayala Avenue and Makati Avenue in Makati City. Heavy traffic is expected in these areas during the convoy dry-run.

