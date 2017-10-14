Nadine breaks silence on brother’s death

KAPAMILYA star Nadine Lustre has called on the people to stop posting photos or images of her at the wake of her brother who reportedly committed suicide.

“Hi. May I request to please refrain from posting/and reposting photos and videos of me from the funeral.



“Let’s give respect. This is for everyone. Thank you,” said Lustre on her Facebook.

Earlier, Lustre posted a cryptic message on FB following the death of his teenage brother Isaiah Lustre last Oct. 7.

Isaiah was rushed to the Pacific Global Medical Center but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“But the changing of winds, and the way waters flow, life as short as the falling of snow, and now I’m gonna miss you I know,” the post read.

Nona Clemente, aunt of Nadine, has confirmed that the brother of the actress has passed away.

“Please lift a prayer for my nephew, Isaiah Lustre. Eternal rest grant unto him Oh Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. #keepgoing” said Clemente on Twitter last Oct. 11.

