Not every family is picture perfect, but…

NOT MEANT – There were speculations that Aga Muhlach’s comeback movie for Star Cinema was with either Lea Salonga or Sharon Cuneta. Well, not meant to be…instead of the usual love story or romcom, Aga stars in dramedy “Seven Sundays,” a family picture. Aga co-stars with Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, Enrique Gil, and Ronaldo Valdez.



Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina whose forte is intimate films – family relationships, their highs and lows, funny and comic and romantic situations. Years back Aga and Ronaldo were together in that heartwarming film “May Minamahal,” with Aiko Melendez as leading lady.

A Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “May Minamahal” gave Ronaldo a grand slam for best supporting actor. It was written and directed by Joey Reyes.

ESTRANGED SIBLINGS – “Seven Sundays” revolves around four estranged siblings – Aga, Dingdong, Cristine, and Enrique – who are forced by their dying father (Ronaldo) to revive their Sunday family get-togethers for the remaining months of his life. Now they have to be with each other and chaos ensues as old conflicts, hurts arise.

“Seven Sundays” is a timely reminder that no family is picture perfect, but one thing is constant – love and affection remain despite their differences.

IDOL – “I am so happy with direk Cathy and the cast,” says Aga. “But for Tito Ronaldo, this is the first time I worked with them. They are all wonderful. Direk Cathy is very chill and pleasant.”

Dingdong, Cristine, and Enrique confess that from way back Aga’s their idol. Which flatters the senior actor no end.

“Seven Sundays” co-stars Donita Rose, Kean Cipriano, Ketchup Eusebio.

Currently showing nationwide.

