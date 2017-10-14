‘Odette’ out of PH today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY: Chito A. Chavez

Tropical cyclone warning signal No. 2 remains hoisted over three areas as tropical storm “Odette” (international name “Khanun”) is now is on its way out of the country and off the coast of Ilocos Sur yesterday.

As of 10 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration spotted Odette based on all available data at 45 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.



Areas under signal No. 2 are Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands.

The rest of Cagayan, Abra, Kalinga, Apayao, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ifugao, and Pangasinan are under signal No. 1.

Odette has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 100 kph, moving west-southwest at 24 kph.

The tropical cyclone was expected to be out of the country’s area of responsibility last night or this morning.

This morning, Odette will be 490 kms west of Sinait or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility , 1,010 kms west of Calayan, Cagayan tomorrow morning, and 1,470 kms west of Calayan Monday morning.

Estimated rainfall amount is moderate to heavy within the 400-km diameter of Odette.

Related

comments