5 transport groups decline to join strike

By: Alexandria Dennise San Juan

Leaders of five major transport groups have announced that they will not join the two-day strike headed by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide starting tomorrow and asked them to stop protests that affect the riding public.



Leaders of the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations, Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, and Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila and Suburbs Drivers Association have denied that they are supporting the transport strike against the government’s public utility vehicles modernization program.

The same transport groups aiming for a R2 increase in jeepney fares asked PISTON and Stop & Go Coalition to stop protesting on the streets as it affects not only the riding public but also their drivers and operators who should be earning that day.

Zeny Maranan of FEJODAP asked the transport groups leading the strike to join them in the fight for their rights through proper discussion with the Duterte administration.

“Kung nakukuha sa paupo ang usapan, iwasan na nila ang pagharang at pagbandera sa mga kalye at bawasan ang maaaring kitain,” Maranan said.

She added that they are fighting for a better mode of transportation through filing petition papers and dialogue.

Lando Marquez of LTOP said that they are also against jeepney “phaseout” and supporting the modernization but not on all terms such as making all the jeepney units airconditioned. “Ang mga mananakay ang bumubuhay ng ekonomiya bakit peperwisyuhin mo sila,” said Marquez.

