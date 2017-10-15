Fiery Ateneo completes PVL 3-peat

Another big show, another title for the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The Blue Eagles stamped their class once again and completed a two-game sweep of the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



With Marck Espejo at the helm, the Eagles overpowered the Tamaraws in the first two sets before coasting to an easy win in the third to extend their reign to three years.

He finished with 20 points to claim the Conference MVP for the second consecutive year as well as the Finals MVP and the 1st Best Outside Spiker award.

The Ateneo ace also had two blocks and four service aces.

The Eagles fell behind 19-17 in the second set but Espejo joined forces with Ishmael Rivera and Ish Polvorosa to regain the upperhand and the momentum.

Ateneo Coach Oliver Almadro, who also took home his third coaching title in the league, said the victory bodes well in their four-peat bid in the UAAP a few months from now.

“Ito yung exposure na kailangan namin para makita namin kung ano ang kaya naming gawin coming in the UAAP season,” said Almadro. “This may not be 100 percent our gauge, but it showed us where we are right now in terms of our performance.”

Ateneo only dropped one match throughout the tournament – a four-set loss in Game 2 of its semifinal match against University of Santo Tomas where Espejo was absent as he played in a beach volleyball event.

“We just treat every game as if it’s our last. Tulungan kami ng mga teammates ko. Di ko naman makukuha yun individual awards if not for my teammates,” said Espejo.

Gian Carlo Glorioso added 10 points including nine attacks for the Eagles, while Polvorosa contributed 30 excellent sets.

Ateneo’s defense was so tight as nobody from FEU squad scored in twin figures with Redijohn Palaer managing only eight points.

Meanwhile, other individual awardees include National University’ Fauzi Ismail (2nd Best Outside Spiker) and Kim Malabunga (2nd Best Middle Blocker), FEU’s John Paul Bugaoan (1st Best Middle Blocker), University of Santo Tomas’ Joshua Umandal (Best Opposite Spiker), and Ateneo’s Manuel Sumanguid III (Best Libero) and Polvorosa (Best Spiker).

