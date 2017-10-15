Janine Gutierrez: Acting’s in the blood

3 SHARES Share Tweet

IN THE BLOOD – Janine Gutierrez recently won her first acting award for “Dagsin” from the Urduja Heritage Film Awards. Also for “Dagsin,” Janine was nominated best supporting actress by Urian. She got good notices for her other films and GMA soaps like “Legally Blind,” “Once Again,” and “Dangwa.”



Not surprising as acting’s in the blood.

Her grandparents are: Pilita Corrales and Eddie Gutierrez (father side), Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon (mother side). Parents are Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher.

Janine is showbiz royalty, indeed.

She’s the eldest of four children: Jessica (Ateneo graduate), Diego (5th year at the University of Asia and the Pacific), and Maxine (high school at Poveda College).

Janine herself is an Ateneo graduate.

•

LOVELIFE – The doll-like Janine admits she and Rayver Cruz are very close, but hastens to add, “He isn’t my boyfriend.”

At the intimate presscon hosted by her new manager, the amiable Leo V. Dominguez, the writers said, “Not yet…but going there.” Janine simply smiles.

Before Rayver, Janine went steady with Elmo Magalona.

Leo says Janine is her 14th talent and that he’s negotiating for the renewal of her contract with GMA.

And oh, Janine discloses that her mom Lotlot is close to Rayver, who often drops by her restaurant in Parañaque.

“Tagaroon si Rayver.”

•

PROJECTS – Janine has just finished shooting the horror film “Spirit of the Glass,” directed by Joey Reyes and produced by T-Rex and OctoArts.

She’s taping a digital series “Unbroken Hearts,” produced by Atty. Joji Alonzo and Planet A. Media.

Janine also turned to recording. She just waxed a song (with English and Pilipino versions) for RedOne, the producer no less of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

•

PINOY PRIDE – Mel Caparas likes to call Samantha Irish Ricalde “Pinoy Pride” for being crowned 1st runner-up at the Teen Face of Beauty International 2017 held in New Delhi, India. Elizabeth Moolman of South Africa won the crown.

Samantha is studying at Angelicum College. She’s the granddaughter of Ovette Ricalde, managing director of Megastar Productions.

Related

comments