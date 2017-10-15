Manila ready for stoppage

By: Analou de Vera

The city government of Manila has placed its emergency units on standby alert to assist commuters and motorists affected by the two-day nationwide transport strike on Oct. 16-17.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada assured the public that the city’s field trucks, ambulances, and rescue teams will be visible to help affected motorists.



“While we are confident the transport strikes will not totally paralyze public transportation in the City of Manila, we still have to prepare,” said Estrada.

Chief Insp. Alejandro Pelias, officer-in-charge of the Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit, said at least two 6×6 trucks have been prepared to offer free rides to commuters, particularly women, children, elderly, and persons with disabilities.

The trucks and other available vehicles of the MPD would be fielded in priority areas where there would be huge number of stranded commuters during the morning and afternoon rush hours, he said.

The TEU has a contingency plan and it stated that the trucks will be deployed to Espana to ferry stranded commuters up to Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City, and on Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard from V. Mapa to Plaza Avelino, and other areas such as Legarda, Recto Ave., and Retiro St., among others.

“In case there would be unruly rallyists who would be coercing other drivers to join, our police officers will deal with them,” said Pelias.

Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Johnny Yu said they have readied their two amphibious trucks for immediate deployment.

