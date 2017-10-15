Must-see races

By: Johnny Decena

Another must-see races are scheduled in today’s 6th Annual PRHTAI Trainer’s Racing Festival at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite.

Sayang, natiyempo pa itong itakbo sa masamang panahon dulot ng bagyong “Odette” at maaring maapektuhan ang ikikilos ng mga kabayong nakaskedule na tumakbo rito. Be that if may, naririto na ito.



Naisulat ko na kahapon ang P1 Million PCSO Special Maiden Race dahil may pinakamalaking premyong nakataya dito at kasalukuyan pa ito itatakbo habang isinulat ko itong kolum.

Mas napili ko namang isulat dito ang Sunday’s PHILRACOM PRHTAI Trophy Race 1 na itatakbo sa Race 3.

Seven horses are participating in the event – they are C. Tan Den’s Sky Hook, JAC Tan Den’s Ava Jing Pot Pot, CAT Castro’s Morning Breeze, Stony Road Horse’s Temecula, PP Uy’s Niccole Girl, LM. Javier Jr’s Electric Truth, and NO Morales Icon.

Set to be ran at a distance of 1,400 meter or 1/8 of a mile, the winner here gets P150,000 plus trophy to the winning owner, trainer and jockey. Sponsoring the event is Philippine Race Horse Trainer’s Association, Inc.

Tatlong entries lang ang “White Castle Whisky’’ Trophy Race at ito ay sina Hot And Spicy ni Gr. Raquidan, Messi ni N.O. Morales at Atomicseventynine ni JC Dyhenco.

Races today start at 2p.m. and is expected to be over by past 8:15 p.m.

See you guys at Samson’s Billiard and/or at Obet Dela Paz OTB…. So there. Good Luck and Be Happy!!!

