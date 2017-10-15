Rody eyes 7th trip to Marawi

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte intends to return to Marawi City “in a few days” when the deadly siege of the Islamic State-linked rebels has been resolved.

In his visit to Dumaguete City last Friday, the President said he hopes the conflict in Marawi City will end “soon so we can move forward.”



“We are now in the fourth month of fighting but hopefully, it will be soon. I’m going there maybe…well I’m going there somehow, in a few days pag matapos na unta na,” he said in his remarks.

“I tell the people in both camps of the terrorists and our forces that nobody wins the fight,” Duterte said.

The President has visited Marawi six times to boost the morale of troops since clashes with the rebels erupted last May 23. His last visit to the strife-torn area was last Oct. 2.

Duterte explained that the resolution of the Marawi conflict has taken so long due to the government’s calibrated operations against the rebels. Apart from the presence of hostages, the terror group has placed snipers and improvised explosive decides, he added.

He admitted that it was “very appalling” that the rebels have not yet run out of weapons and ammunition since the siege in Marawi was launched. “We did not expect the resistance and the resurface in that dimension,” Duterte said.

“They were already in place at the buildings. Their ammunition was located underground and they have strategic point,” he added.

