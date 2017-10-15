SBC’s Bolick foregoes plan to join PBA draft

By Jerome Lagunzad

San Beda has been so good to him these past few years that ace playmaker Robert Bolick won’t mind putting his pro league plans on hold.



“I love the school,” said the Ormoc City native of the Red Lions who welcomed him with open arms then as an underrated transferee following two years of unproductive stints with UAAP powerhouse De La Salle Green Archers.

From a benchwarmer even during the Green Archers’ title romp in 2013 under the tutelage of Juno Sauler, the 6-foot-1 Bolick carved a niche on a loaded Red Lions side as he turned into a defensive stopper under the watchful eyes of veteran tactician Jamike Jarin in the course of their title redemption last year.

He continued his transformation as an all-around performer underscored by his MVP-winning showing with Cignal in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup early this year plus his sustained brilliance in San Beda’s title-retention bid in the 93rd NCAA cage wars.

“Kung hindi naman dahil sa kanila (San Beda management), hindi naman ako magkakaganito,” added Bolick, 20, who has an American descent but only had a chance to set foot on the United States for the first time during their annual training camp in the offseason.

“Bench player lang ako pero tinanggap nila ako with all heart and helped me improve my game. Marami silang naibigay sa akin. From the security guard, janitors, teachers, lahat. Sobrang sarap sa San Beda. Minsan ka lang naman maging college player.”

The chance of cashing in for this year’s PBA Draft proceedings set on Oct. 29 sure left Bolick pondering his options for quite some time. But the opportunity to finish his studies with a Marketing degree is something that he cannot also pass up.

