Warning! Depression can lead to suicide

By: Marilyn C. Arayata

MAKE it a habit to drive the blues away! Even depression of the minor type can lead to suicidal thoughts… so please do everything in your power to cope. Nothing beats a person’s determination and will power when it comes to coping with life’s challenges.

Life is beautiful despite the losses and pains. God is preparing a wonderful future for you. Never, ever give up!



If you know someone who says he wants to end his life, remember what experts say: “IT’S A CRY FOR HELP!” What he is really saying is for you to tell him, “What’s the problem? I am going to help you. Just promise me that you will not do it!” Don’t ignore his statement, and be sure you will find support from an expert, as well as from the suicidal person’s relatives and friends.

If you have suicidal thoughts, taking one’s life is never an option for a person who confesses faith in God. I wrote this book to help you cope. You can, if you are determined.

These tips will help you ward off negative thoughts and emotions:

Seek counseling. The best would be face to face, but if this will not make you feel comfortable, even an anonymous call to an expert will give you the comfort you need. We all need someone who will look at our suffering from a different point of view. We just need to humble ourselves and admit that we need other people’s help.

Avoid triggers. What or who triggers suicidal thoughts? You have to identify these for your own protection. Avoid them, especially when you are at your lowest. These are the periods when you are most sensitive and vulnerable. Just a word or sentence might push you to harm yourself. Guard your thoughts heavily.

Put away ropes, chemicals, weapons, and other things that give you suicidal ideas.

Look forward to something good. No matter how shallow, just to give you the slightest reason to go on. Is it the next turn of events in a telenovela? Is it your idol’s forthcoming concert? A project you need to accomplish? Always seek something which you can be excited about. That will be enough for the moment.

Be physically active. Besides doing the things that you truly love and doing something for others, engage in your favourite sport or physical activity. Walk. Exercise. This will give you endorphins, the hormone that makes people happy.

Drown negative thoughts in uplifting TV/radio programs and inspiring music. Your mood will definitely change. The problem might still be there, but definitely, you will feel a sense of relief.

Surrender everything to God. Remember the ones who were also depressed, but managed to rise from it with God’s help.

You will get over it, too, but you have to do everything in your power to help yourself. Leave everything to the Lord. Things will become beautiful in His time.“Why am I discouraged? Why is my heart so sad? I will put my hope in God…!” (Psalm 42:5)

If you honestly believe that you have done everything in your power to cope, but still can not, it is okay. Coping depends on a lot of factors. God does not demand that you face every battle alone. That’s why He gave us other people. Please seek professional help. There are trained and experienced professionals who have succeeded in helping depressed people who also wanted to help themselves. Take note: you always have to do your part.

*First appeared in my blog, arayatamarilyn.wordpress.com. Email mcarayata01@gmail.com.

