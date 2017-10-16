Kidnapped

Five fishermen were reportedly abducted by suspected members of a kidnap-for-ransom group in Sulu Saturday night.



Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Armed Forces Joint Task Force Sulu, identified the victims as Vergel Arquino, Jushua Ybanes, Emo Fausto, Junald Minalang, and Spriano Sardido.

Sobejana said the victims were onboard a fishing boat taking shelter from bad weather in Port Poblacion in Pangutaran when the heavily armed suspects riding two motorized bancas arrived and seized them.

Sobejana said the suspects fled and their identities and their group are now being determined. (Francis T. Wakefield)

