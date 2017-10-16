Palace hits lies peddled vs Duterte

President Duterte has a “sound” mind and will remain focused on his job despite the lies peddled by an opposition group against him, a Palace official said yesterday.



Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has disputed the allegations of Tindig Pilipinas that Duterte has supposedly become “paranoid” and “insecure” for threatening to declare a revolutionary government to quell destabilization attempts.

“That’s their opinion and we don’t share it. We have been working closely with the President and we can assure you that his mind is sound,” Andanar said.

“These sorts of comments from his detractors only take away attention from more vital issues of the State,” he said, adding the country is confronted with threats from the possible conflict in North Korea, terrorism, to natural calamities and criminality.

The President, however, would not be distracted by the group’s latest criticisms, according to Andanar.

“Tindig is spreading lies to push a selfish agenda but this will not weaken the resolve of the President to carry out what he promised to do,” he said.

“Reduce crime and corruption, provide better services for the poorest of our people, and raise the country’s international reputation by showing it cannot be cowed into accepting agreements against its best interests,” Andanar said.

The President recently threatened to declare a revolutionary government if the destabilization attempts by the Left and other critics escalate and cause chaos in the country.

Duterte said he would order the arrest of the destabilizers and declare “a full scale war” against the communists under his proposed revolutionary government. “I will clear the streets and I will declare all government positions vacant,” he added. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

