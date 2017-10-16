Remembering Mario & Maning

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MARIO’S WAKE – At the wake last month of Mario Hernando at Mt. Carmel in Q.C, Maning Borlaza came. Now Maning himself is gone. Death came early Monday morning of Thursday (October 12).



Last Saturday (October 14) was the 40th day of Mario, observed with a Mass at St. Paul, walking distance from the Hernando residence in Q.C, and dinner at a nearby restaurant.

Aside from Maning, other familiar faces were present at the wake: Vilma Santos, Butch Francisco, former Movie & Television Review & Classification Board chair Atty. Toto Villareal, Carlitos Siguion Reyna and wife Bibeth (MTRCB member), Baby Nebrida, Danny Dolor, Remy Umerez.

Mario was a longtime MTRCB board member, almost 20 years, while Maning served as MTRCB vice chair until his death.

•

FRIEND & ACQUAINTANCE – This columnist remembers Mario Hernando who was a dear friend and Maning Borlaza who was only an acquaintance, but the few times we met were always pleasant. Maning was “ma-kwento” and opinionated.

Mario was a colleague in the writing profession, my editor in Sunday Malaya where I wrote a column, “ Slowmo,” under the pen name of Ron C. King. A founding member of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, Mario reviewed films in print and was segment host of Inday Badiday’s talk show on GMA, where he rated movies with stars, five being the highest and one the lowest. Bad films which would surely be given one or two stars, Mario opted not to air. As he put it, “Wag na lang.” But with excellent films he went all out in recommending them.

Mario , along with Butch Francisco, were the showbiz “connect” of the Manunuri whose other members were academicians with doctorates.

In the ‘70s, Maning was identified with the tandem of Vilma Santos and Edgar Mortiz (Vi & Bot), directing one hit after the other. He also directed Vilma’s “Darna” and “Dyesebel” movies.

He was an award-winning scriptwriter and director in such films as “Psycho Maniac,” “Pinagbuklod ng Langit,” “Paano Tatakasan ang Bukas?,” “Kapag Langit ang Humatol,” “Oras-Oras, Araw-Araw.”

Rest in peace Mario & Maning.

•

CONTEMPORARIES – Colleague Mario Bautista noted that then our elders were dying. Now our contemporaries are bidding their last goodbye.

To name some: director Gil Portes and scriptwriter Jake Tordesillas. Entertainment writers and editors Emy Abuan, Ernie Pecho,Tony Calvento, Mar d’ Guzman Cruz, Archie de Calma, Arthur Quinto, Manny Pichel, Tony Mortel, Julie Fe Navarro, Alfie Lorenzo, Oskee Salazar, Billy Balbastro.

Related

comments