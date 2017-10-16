Storm leaves

Typhoon “Khanun,” formerly “Odette,” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility last Saturday evening and will no longer affect any part of the country.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Khanun at 795 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon yesterday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 145 kph and moving west at 20 kph.

PAGASA said the typhoon is moving farther away and will no longer affect the country.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone is prevailing over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

