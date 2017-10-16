UAAP: Archers get back at UP

By JEROME LAGUNZAD

Games Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs UE

4 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo

Defending champion La Salle celebrated coach Aldin Ayo’s 40th birthday yesterday with an 85-62 blowout win over first round tormentor University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 80 basketball tournament at the Arena in San Juan City.

Reigning league MVP Ben Mbala handcuffed top UP gunner Paul Desiderio while his local teammates, led by shifty wingman Ricci Rivero, struck on the offensive end as La Salle avenged a 98-87 shocker to UP three weeks ago.

More importantly, the Green Archers racked up their second straight win and seventh overall in nine starts, firming up their hold of second spot.

The Maroons suffered their fourth setback in the last five matches and slipped outside of the “Magic Four” with a 4-5 mark.

The 6-foot-7 Mbala tallied game-highs of 27 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks aside from slowing down the offense-minded Desiderio.

After torching La Salle with a career-high 30 points, the last time out, Desiderio bungled 11 of his 13 attempts from the field and finished with just seven points, 10 points below his average.

Ayo snubbed the traditional post-game interview for winning coaches for the fourth consecutive time.

Guard Jun Manzo was the lone UP cager to score in double figures with 13 points while Mali center Ibrahim Ouattara had nine points and 13 rebounds for the Maroons.

Earlier, host Far Eastern University pounced on the absence of University of Santo Tomas’ top duo of Steve Akomo and Jordan Sta. Ana as it cruised to a 96-70 victory and put its title campaign back on track.

Skipper Kenneth Tuffin finished with 14 points while comebacking big man Arvin Tolentino added 13 and five other teammates had at least eight each as the Tamaraws wasted no little time in dealing a series of haymakers on a hapless Growling Tigers side early on.

The wire-to-wire victory also helped the Tamaraws stop a two-game bleeding and gain a hold of the fourth spot with a 5-4 mark.

Scores:

FEU 96 – Tuffin 14, Tolentino 13, Parker 10, Dennison 9, Comboy 8, Ebona 8, Nunag 8, Cani 6, Escoto 5, Orizu 4, Trinidad 4, Ramirez 3, Inigo 2, Bienes 1, Stockton 1, Bayquin 0.

UST 70 – De Guzman 17, Faundo 17, Caunan 12, Lee 9, Macasaet 7, Huang 4, Basibas 2, Romero 2, Kwawukumey 0, Escalambre 0, Garcia 0, Soriano 0.

Quarters: 29-16, 53-27, 81-46, 96-70.

LA SALLE 85 – Mbala 27, Rivero R 20, Montalbo 12, Go 8, Santillan 7, Rivero P 3, Baltazar 3, Melecio 3, Caracut 2, Tratter 0, Gonzales 0, Tero 0.

UP 62 – Manzo 13, Ouattara 9, Desiderio 7, Gomez de Liano Ju 7, Gomez de Liano Ja 6, Lim 6, Vito 6, Webb 5, Jaboneta 3, Dario 0, Harris 0, Romero 0, Lao 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 51-27, 65-45, 85-62.

