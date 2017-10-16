Zambales CIDG closes illegal betting stations

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Zambales was lauded by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office recently for closing illegal betting stations in Olongapo City.



According to PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan, the CIDG-Zambales raided a draw court of the illegal betting stations on Gordon Ave. in Barangay Pagasa and arrested five employees of Globaltech Mobile Online Corp.

On September 11, six illegal betting stations of the “Peryahan ng Bayan” – which was operated by the corporation – was raided by the National Bureau of Investigation in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

“We cannot thank CIDG-Zambales enough for moving promptly on the complaint of our Zambales branch manager. Their efficiency is a big help in increasing the charity funds of the government,” Balutan said. “The PCSO wants to thank and commend CIDG Zambales for their efficiency in enforcing the law.”

Pierre Ferrer, PCSO Zambales branch manager, said that five employees of Globaltech were apprehended but were able to post bail.

The employees caught, as per the branch manager, were unable to show any authorization to operate from the government.

Balutan reiterated that illegal gambling operations had “adversely affected” PCSO’s revenues. The revenues of the agency mostly go to people in-need especially to those who are seeking financial aid for their medical expenses.

“I know we can stop illegal gambling in the country if only were fight together. Let’s continue protect STL operations because it raises funds that the government uses to help the people,” he said. (Jel Santos)

