Andanar rips Tindig

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Malacañang has accused an opposition group of employing “double standard” for demanding President Duterte to sign a waiver to open his bank accounts.



Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said while Tindig Pilipinas has asked Duterte to issue a waiver, its members did nothing to convince then President Benigno S. Aquino III to heed calls to open his bank records years ago.

“Napapirma ninyo ba si Pangulong Noynoy Aquino noon noong siya sinabihan mag waiver ng bank account? Hindi ninyo naman pinapirma,” he said in a radio interview. “Anong tawag diyan? Ngayon sisigaw kayo pipirma-pirma, ang tawag ko diyan ‘double standard,” Andanar added.

Tindig Pilipinas, a coalition of groups that denounced the alleged extrajudicial killings and other abuses under Duterte’s watch, has launched a petition asking the President to sign a bank secrecy waiver to quell doubts about his alleged hidden wealth. The group includes allies of the Liberal Party, the political party of Aquino.

Related

comments