Cop killed, 2 others wounded in alleged NPA attacks

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Niño N. Luces

CAMP OLA, Legazpi City – A police officer died and a civilian was wounded when suspected New Peoples’ Army attacked the Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Gubat, Sorsogon, Sunday night.



Senior Inspector Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO -5) spokesperson identified the fatality as PO2 Dennis Garbida.

Calubaquib said they are yet to verify the identity of the wounded civilian, a woman.

Only a few minutes after the attack in Gubat, several armed men also attacked the Bulan MPS, wounding PO2 Dionne Cañada.

“PNP personnel from adjacent police stations have already been directed to establish chokepoints in strategic areas for possible interception of the enemy,” Calubaquib said.

Related

comments