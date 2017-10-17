New storm enters PH; rains seen

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Tropical storm “Paolo” (international name “Lan”) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility yesterday morning and will likely bring rains over the Visayas starting tomorrow.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of the storm at 1,070 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Sur before noon yesterday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph, moving west-nortwest at 11 kph.

PAGASA weather forecaster Nikos Peñaranda said Paolo entered the country’s area of responsibility at around 11 a.m. It is the 16th cyclone to enter the country this year and second this month.

The storm had no effect over any part of the country yesterday, Peñaranda said, adding that it may not hit land as Paolo will likely to shift northwest then north-northwest today towards Japan.

This morning, PAGASA said the cyclone is expected to be 800 kms east of Surigao City and 735 kms east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar tomorrow morning.

