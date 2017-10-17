PBA: Ravena reminds Yeng of Paul Lee

NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao sees similarities in his former player Paul Lee and PBA aspirant Kiefer Ravena.

“There are some parallelism,” Guiao said yesterday in a phone interview.



“Just like Paul, Kiefer can defer and compliment to the people around him. He’s very coachable and he doesn’t take away playing time, possession or attention. He doesn’t have to be the top scorer.”

“But he knows when to step up, and if he’s in a zone I don’t have any problem with that,” added Guiao, whose team is expected to pick No. 2 overall in the Oct. 29 Rookie Draft.

The Road Warriors finished 12th this season with 2-9 win-loss cards the close of the Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup, but improved to seventh place with a 7-4 record in the Governors’ Cup.

Back in 2011, Guiao took Lee out of University of the East with the second overall pick and developed him to become the lethal weapon he is now known, resulting in a Rookie of the Year award in 2012 and two titles with Rain or Shine, including a finals MVP in the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.

Guiao and Lee parted ways prior to the start of this season when Lee was shipped to Star while Guiao opted to end his tenure with ROS and signed up with NLEX.

