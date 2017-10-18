Baron’s at it again

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ALEXANDRIA DENNISE SAN JUAN

As in the past, controversial actor Baron Geisler just doesn’t know how to keep away from trouble

Geisler was brought under the custody of Quezon City Police District Station 10 (PS-10) for allegedly causing trouble around midnight of Tuesday in a restobar Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon City.



Initially, the actor, who was said to be banned to enter the premises, was allowed by management to enter their place as he seemed sober at the time.

But after a few drinks, Geisler reportedly went unruly and started shouting at the establishment’s security guards and even customers, prompting management to seek police help.

When Geisler was brought to the station, he insisted that he did not create a scene at the bar.

He also started shouting and cussing, accusing the police of not following due process in arresting him.

Geisler also told the police to obtain a copy of a clip from the closed-circuit television to erase allegations against him.

Police said the actor will undergo inquest proceedings and might face charges for alarm and unjust vexation.

Related

comments