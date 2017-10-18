Family questions OFW’s alleged suicide death

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The family of the overseas Filipino worker who supposedly killed herself in Saudi Arabia early this month has asked the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to look into the matter deeming the whole affair suspicious.



Mary Cris Serato, 27, a single mother, resigned in April of this year from her job as shopping mall cashier attendant to work as a domestic helper in the oil-rich country.

It was Techsearch International Corp., the agency that hired Serato, that informed the family that Serato committed suicide only a few months after she arrived in Saudi on Oct. 1.

Mary Che Salili, the victim’s sister, doubted the claim of the agency, relating how Serato informed her through Facebook that she was already planning to go home on the said date.

Apparently, Serato was in fear of being sexually abused by her employer’s son, whom she told Salili that the son had already tried to molest Serato at one point.

The communication between the two was cut abruptly thereafter.

Salili maintained that they are still in the dark as to what exactly happened to her sister.

“There was no clear detail of the circumstance surrounding the death of my sister,” said Mary Che.

The OWWA has promised the family support and benefits.

Meanwhile, Mary Cris is going home on the first week of November.

