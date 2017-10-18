Heroic SAF man killed by sniper

By JJ LANDINGIN

PO3 Daniel Tegwa of the Special Action Force (SAF) was one of the “Special Operations Forces” men who attained success in neutralizing dreaded terror leaders Omar Maute and Isnilon Hapilon in Marawi City Monday morning.

Lusad said Tegwas was on his last test mission with Scout Rangers pursuing Hapilon and Omar Maute when they cornered the two in the early hours Monday morning.



It turned out to be his last mission as Tegwas was killed by a sniper moments after their successful operation.

Tegwas’ widow Robelyn could not believe what happened to her husband as they even exchanged messages just before the tragedy.

“He was sending me photos of the battle scene and was proudly telling us of their successful mission. He then told me he was feeling hungry so I told him to get something to eat,” said Robelyn.

Hours later, Robelyn got the shock of her life when one of Tegwas’ comrades posted a message condoling with the family.

“We were waiting for a call from his superiors to get a confirmation because the reports were still sketchy,” said Robelyn.

Lusad said they still have to confirm the incident and that everything remains confidential until they inform the perished soldier’s next of kin.

Robelyn said the only confirmation they got was from another SAF man who told her that Tegwas was killed by a sniper after going out to get food for lunch.

Tegawas was part of the Class 200 of the Scout Ranger Regiment skills capability upgrade according to Lusad.

He was a graduate in the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) Commando course in 2014 and belongs to the SAF Maragtas 64, Team two.

P02 Tegwa my deepest condolence, your beloved Daniel Tegwa is an epitome of a true (Cordilleran) Filipino warrior.

You lived by our Commando 64 motto: “Usus Maxime Cum Virtute” (Skills Shines Forth At Its Best When Accompanied by Virtue), said the post.

