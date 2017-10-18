  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Kidnapped Korean rescued in Bulacan

    Kidnapped Korean rescued in Bulacan

    October 18, 2017 | Filed under: Regional | Posted by:

    By: Freddie C. Velez

    GUIGUINTO, Bulacan – A Korean said to have been kidnapped in Malate, Manila has been rescued by authorities in Barangay Sta. Cruz here, Monday night.

    Supt. Marlon Santos, Bulacan Provincial Police Officer-in-Charge, identified the victim as Yeum Sun Ki, 42.

    He was found with two other unidentified victims, said to be both foreigners, in the hideout of their kidnappers at around 8 p.m.

    Five suspects were arrested.

    Santos said the rescue operation was conducted after they were informed by the embassy of the Republic of Korea about the alleged kidnapping.

