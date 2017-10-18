Kidnapped Korean rescued in Bulacan

By: Freddie C. Velez

GUIGUINTO, Bulacan – A Korean said to have been kidnapped in Malate, Manila has been rescued by authorities in Barangay Sta. Cruz here, Monday night.



Supt. Marlon Santos, Bulacan Provincial Police Officer-in-Charge, identified the victim as Yeum Sun Ki, 42.

He was found with two other unidentified victims, said to be both foreigners, in the hideout of their kidnappers at around 8 p.m.

Five suspects were arrested.

Santos said the rescue operation was conducted after they were informed by the embassy of the Republic of Korea about the alleged kidnapping.

