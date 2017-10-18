Lacson: Lapeña confirms Faeldon’s ‘welcome gift’

By: Hannah Torregoza

Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Isidro Lapeña has confirmed that former customs chief Nicanor Faeldon received not P100-million, but P107-million “pasalubong” or welcome gift, according to Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

In an interview over ANC Headstart yesterday, Lacson said Lapeña confided to him in his office that Faeldon got P107-million before attending a Senate hearing on the P6.4-billion shabu shipment.



Lacson, in his privilege speech earlier at the Senate, alleged Faeldon was involved in the so-called “tara” system prevalent in the BoC despite the latter’s persistent denial.

“No less than Commissioner Lapeña testified. He confirmed that indeed there is the pasalubong money. And he confided to me: ‘Sir hindi P100-million but P107-million ’yung inabot (sa kanya),” Lacson said.

Lapeña, according to Lacson, admitted he discovered it because he too experienced being given a welcome gift right after President Duterte assigned him to take over the BoC following corruption allegations against Faeldon.

“Somebody whispered to him na ang source, or one of the sources, at least ’yung tax credit certificates (TCCs) kasi in bulk (’yun),” the senator said.

Lapeña in a previous hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee on the shabu shipment, said he immediately recalled the TCCs he signed and ordered an investigation into the TCCs being used as a monetary gift.

Lacson explained the TCCs, which are also good as cash, are issued to big companies that they can use for future payments.

“Billions of pesos ito,” the lawmaker said.

“Sometimes the commissioner would sit on the applications for TCCs. Other sources are the players themselves.

Somebody specializing in resins, in agricultural products, kanya-kanyang specializations. Ito nagpo-pool and then bubuo ng pera ito pasalubong sa commissioner,” Lacson said.

Lacson earlier filed graft and economic sabotage complaint against Faeldon before the Office of the Ombudsman last Sept. 28.

Sought for comment on Lacson’s latest allegation, Faeldon challenged the senator to show ample proof.

“Baseless accusation, zero evidence and then cowardly hide behind parliamentary immunity. That has been the tired and tiring modus operandi of this smuggler’s dad, who the public well remembers to have self-confessed to being obsessed (nahuhumaling) with Capt. Faeldon,” Faeldon said in a statement.

