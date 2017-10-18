More ‘forgotten’ directors

1 SHARES Share Tweet

WOMEN BEHIND – Highspeed names more “forgotten directors from way back when up to the ‘40s and ‘50s and early ‘60s.

Let’s start with women behind the camera, the earliest of whom was Carmen Concha, pioneer producer and director in the ‘30s. She was also costume designer. Concha was the aunt of Armida Siguion Reyna.



Her directorial credits included “Nagkaisang Landas” (1939), starring Rogelio de la Rosa, Reynaldo Dante, Virginia Oteyza; “Yaman ng Mahirap” (1939); “Pangarap” (1940), starring Angel Esmeralda, Purita Santamaria, Tita Duran, Hermogenes Ilagan.

Then came Conseulo “Ateng’” Osorio, Rosa Mia, and Susana de Guzman, who was also a prolific novelist, the sister of composer Constancio de Guzman. Years back, she received the Natatanging Gawad Urian.

•

MORE & MORE – More and more “forgotten” directors.

Chat Gallardo – One of Joseph Estrada’s favorites, injecting his works with realism. He megged the acclaimed Estrada starrer, “Geron Busabos” (1964), which was shown in France.

Carlos Vander Tolosa – He directed Sampaguita’s first film, “Bituing Marikit” (1937) and its remake in 1957. Tolosa also directed LVN’s first film, “Giliw Ko” (1939).

The second “Darna” film, “Darna at ang Babaeng Lawin,” (1952) was also a Tolosa movie, topbilled by Rosa del Rosario, with Elvira Reyes as her arch enemy.

Armando de Guzman – His “Sapagkat Kami Ay Tao Lamang” (1963) started the so-called love triangle genre. It stared Eddie Rodriguez, Marlene Dauden, and Lolita Rodriguez.

Luis F. Nolasco – Aside from being writer-director-producer, he was also a star discoverer: Rosa Rosal, Leila Morena, Eddie del Mar, Vida Florante, Lilia Dizon, Aura Aurea. Nolasco won the Premio Zobel in 1979 for his writings in Spanish.

His directorial credits included “Kamagong” (1947), “Siete Dolores” (1948), “Ang Lumang Simbahan” (1949).

Related

comments