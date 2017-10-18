NBA: Celtics lose Hayward to frightful injury [VIDEO]

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) falls as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    Boston’s Gordon Hayward broke his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadowed Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers’ 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics on Tuesday night.

    LeBron James scored 29 points — 13 in the fourth quarter — in his most extensive action in three weeks because of a sprained left ankle. He also fed Kevin Love for a critical 3-pointer with 46.3 second left to put the Cavs up 102-98.

    Irving, who asked to be traded this summer after six seasons in Cleveland, had a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer at the horn but missed. Irving then shared a warm embrace with James, his teammate for three seasons.

    Irving finished with 22 points for the Celtics, who overcame an 18-point deficit in the third and led with 2:04 left.

    Love had 15 and Derrick Rose 14 in his debut for the Cavs. (The Associated Press)

