Reigning Binibinis share secrets to sexy figures

REIGNING queens Bb. Pilipinas-International Mariel de Leon, Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas, Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental Katarina Sonja Rodriguez, and Bb. Pilipinas-Globe Nelda Ibe are eating their way to healthy and delicious food in preparation for their respective international competitions.



The beauty queens revealed their diet secrets at the opening of the 100th store of Dairy Queen Philippines at the Gateway Tower, Araneta Center in Cubao recently.

Thomas, the country’s bet to the Miss Supranational pageant, said that she’s into fruits and vegetables.

“I eat clean. I don’t eat processed food. Health is wealth – a lot of vegetables, a lot of fruits. I drink fresh juice and apple cider concoction for breakfast. For lunch, vegetables and fruits. Same with dinner. Snacks, fruits and juices. Just clean food,” the Filipino-Australian beauty queen said. “I’m eating lots of meat and vegetables. I love ice cream but it depends on the brand. I love Dairy Queen.”

De Leon, who will compete in Miss International contest, said that she eats everything but in moderation. “I eat almost everything. It’s just that in moderation and I try to work out every day.”

For breakfast, the daughter of multi-awarded actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, eats lots of fruits for breakfast. “Usually, my lunch is vegetable salad and hard-boiled egg. I can live without rice. I love cakes. I love ice cream. My favorite ice cream is Oreo Blizzard.”

Rodriguez, the country’s delegate to the Miss Intercontinental pageant, is into Ketogenic diet.

“It’s an all-fat, all-protein diet. It works best for my body and blood type because I really need protein. So I could eat meat as much as I want. But the diet plan is not recommended for so long because you need more vegetables and other nutrients. But I know my body pretty well,” she said. “I love cake and ice cream. I want the classic vanilla and classic strawberry. When I was younger, I like mint and Rocky Road,” she said.

Ibe, who will vie for Miss Globe, said that she eats Cerelac Infant Cereals.

“That’s for my breakfast. When I am hungry, I don’t eat heavy. My lunch is Cerelac, crackers and bananas. I have eggs, fruits and bananas for my snack. You really need discipline to do this. Then I go to the gym but if the traffic is bad, I exercise at home,” Ibe said.

The event also launched DQ’s newest TV commercial featuring the reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens. Supersized Blizzards were also presented to Gainor, Champagne and the queens to commemorate the 100th store opening. Guests were also treated to fun-flair tending and cake design contests.

