Be the boss of your emotions

BY: Chinkee Tan

Discouragement. Frustration. Hopelessness. Regret.

These are just some of the toxic emotions that many entrepreneurs encounter in the course of growing their business.

“I don’t think I can do this anymore;” “There’s nothing more I can do to save this business;” “I should not have done this business in the first place.”



These are some of the things entrepreneurs tell themselves when they go through toxic emotions. When your business is not going well, is your default trying to find excuses or somebody to blame? Or worse, do you often blame yourself for how things turn out in your business?

Reality check!

Toxic emotions are sometimes brought about by your NEGATIVE perception of things. Sadly, toxic emotions are also signs of how badly you perceive yourself.

Guess what! Numerous successful entrepreneurs went through MANY FAILURES before they finally got it right.

So you are not alone if you feel like you’re making mistakes and failing one after the other. What is important is you have the presence of mind to REJECT toxic emotions. REJECT negative thoughts in your mind.

Renew your mind and be the boss of your emotions – both the good and toxic ones.

Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for two terms, once said, “Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.”

NEVER KILL YOUR ENTHUSIASM.

There are at least two benefits you can get out of controlling your emotions.

One, you will have the ability to push yourself a little further no matter how hard things get.

Two, you can make better decisions when you are least emotional.

Don’t let your toxic emotions get in the way of your potential to become a great entrepreneur.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

What common toxic emotions do you often encounter? How do you react when toxic emotions get the best of you? What can you do in order to manage your emotions better?

